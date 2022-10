Every two minutes a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer.

With each diagnosis comes a personal story. KTLA’s Sandra Mitchell introduces us to Mande and Janna, two friends who took on cancer together…and won.

KTLA is joining forces with the American Cancer Society to defeat breast cancer. Tap here for information on the 2022 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk which takes place Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Santa Monica Pier.