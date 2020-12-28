‘How could you do this?’: Pico-Union family speaks out after relative allegedly stabbed mother, 6-year-old to death

Just days before Christmas, a Pico-Union man killed his mother and his 6-year-old nephew in a violent stabbing during a family dispute, according to police.

Officers found the child, Alan Cordova-Robles, and his grandmother, Maria Rodas, dead inside a home in the 1800 block of 11th Place on Dec. 21.

The Los Angeles Police Department later identified 26-year-old David Cordoba as a suspect in the killing.

Now, with a manhunt for Cordoba still underway, the grieving family is is speaking out about the tragedy.

“It’s really painful to sit here and think this is my reality right now and my son is no longer here,” the child’s mother Monica Robles said.

The father, Erick Cordova, wept as he spoke about the killing.

“My baby was six years old,” he said. “All his gifts are in the house, unopened.”

The father said he had arrived at his mother’s house to pick his son up when he was confronted by his brother.

“He stabbed me in the back and I started to yell out for my mom and nobody came,” Cordova said. “God gave me strength to take the knife out of his hands.”

Cordoba allegedly fled the crime scene after the stabbings, and police were continuing to search for him Sunday.

“How could you do this? To your mother? You have no soul,” Robles said, addressing Cordoba on camera.

Erick Cordova urged his brother to turn himself in.

David Cordoba is seen in photos released Dec. 23, 2020, by the Los Angeles Police Department. The photo at left is from July 2, 2017, while the photo at right is more recent.

“We’re begging you, please turn yourself in, call the police,” he said. “He needs to pay for what he did.”

LAPD has described the suspect as being around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with a tattoo on his left forearm.

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information can contact LAPD at 213-486-8700, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477.

To help pay for the two loved ones’ funeral expenses, the family set up a GoFundMe page for Rodas and another for Cordova-Robles.