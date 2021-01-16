How to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if you’re an eligible SoCal resident

Southern California officials are ramping up efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

State officials have announced that all residents 65 and older can get vaccinated in addition to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, but not all counties are ready to expand access to seniors as doses remain limited. Click here to find out who can get a COVID-19 vaccine as of this week in L.A., Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Those eligible in their county can click the following to make an appointment or to learn more about who’s currently qualified: