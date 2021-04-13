How Eric Artell got 4 million fans on TikTok

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Actor, host and comedian Eric Artell stopped by 5 Live to talk about his new show Prank Academy, TikTok success and his favorite interview of all time.

Check out @EricArtell on social media everywhere and catch Prank Academy on AFV on Pluto TV!

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News