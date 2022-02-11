How likely is an L.A. COVID spike after the Super Bowl?

Fans react during the fourth quarter between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022 in Inglewood. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

As thousands in Los Angeles prepare to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday — both at SoFi Stadium and at different gatherings — how likely is a COVID-19 spike after the big game in L.A.?

KTLA spoke with an epidemiology expert from UC Irvine who said he doesn’t believe there will be a new surge after the big game.

“I’m not predicting sort of a calamitous new wave sparked by the Super Bowl,” said Andrew Noymer, associate professor of population health and disease prevention at UC Irvine.

Noymer explained that in a county of over 10 million people, there wouldn’t be enough additional transmission to translate to a meaningful increase in COVID-19 because of the Super Bowl.

But that doesn’t mean that there won’t be coronavirus transmission as people from different households gather together to cheer on the teams.

“I do think there will be some transmission both in Los Angeles and nationwide at Super Bowl watching parties, but the curves are moving in the right direction in Southern California,” Noymer said, explaining that L.A. County is now in a better place than it was just a few weeks ago.

Dr. Edward Charles Jones-Lopez, an Infectious Diseases expert at USC Keck School of Medicine, said it’s difficult to know exactly how much transmission there will be as a result of the Super Bowl, but said the current situation is different than it was in previous years since the population now has more immunity to the virus.

In 2020, L.A. County health officials did voice concerns about increases in transmission tied to Lakers and Dodgers viewing parties and warned of holidays like Labor Day or Fourth of July potentially leading to spikes.

But this time around, COVID-19 vaccines are a “huge game changer,” Noymer said.

“We’ve seen that the virus seems not to respond directly to individual holidays, but just sort of has a momentum of its own,” Noymer said.

Noymer said playing games in empty stadiums is no longer justified at this point, as it was in previous years before there were vaccines.

Also, L.A. County is already turning a corner on the omicron-driver surge.

“The timing of the Super Bowl coming during declining test positivity, declining prevalence, declining incidence of the virus means that we can get away with a lot more than we would have been able to four weeks ago, or probably six weeks ago,” Noymer said.

But it’s still important to follow COVID-19 safety measures on game day.

“Whether attending the game at SoFi stadium, a pregame event, or gathering at someone’s home, many of us will be spending several hours eating, drinking, cheering and shouting with people from very different households,” L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “Because these are all conditions that can make it easy to spread COVID-19 We’re asking fans to follow some common sense recommendations.”

Jones-Lopez said the gatherings at people’s homes on Super Bowl Sunday are more concerning than at the stadium, since people could gather where no COVID-19 restrictions are implemented.

Ferrer asked residents to wear a high-quality mask, get tested before gathering, opt to gather outdoors if possible, and get boosted or vaccinated ahead of the game.

Noymer also agreed that it’s better to have smaller gatherings and ask all guests to use at-home COVID-19 test kits beforehand.

Those who are sick or test positive for the virus are urged not attend a game event or any gatherings.

Residents headed to watch parties at bars and other venues are asked to follow COVID-19 requirements, which include masking up when not eating or drinking and showing proof of vaccination.

“No need to come back from that Super Bowl game that you so enjoyed, and then get sick with COVID,” Ferrer said.

COVID-19 vaccine proof and masks will be required at the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Images showing maskless fans in the stands at the Rams-49ers NFC championship game spurred questions about whether it’s possible to ensure that the audience follows COVID-19 safety requirements.

Asked about enforcing mask requirements, stadium officials stressed personal responsibility but said that there will be staff reminding people on every level to put their masks on, as well as “massive reminders” up on the video boards.

Regardless of vaccination status, all SoFi Stadium attendees aged 2 and older are required to wear a face covering at all times, except while actively eating or drinking.

“That doesn’t mean buy a bucket of popcorn and eat it for two hours … We are onto you,” said Russ Simons, senior advisor of facilities including SoFi Stadium.

Jones-Lopez said everyone being vaccinated or showing proof of a negative test at the stadium will lessen the risk of transmission there, but he does expect there to be cases that come as a result of the Super Bowl.

“The important thing at this point is how many of these infections will lead to bad outcomes,” Jones-Lopez said, explaining that what matters at the end of the day is who falls seriously ill and ends up being hospitalized after attending the game.

For those attending the Super Bowl, Noymer says keeping masks on the whole time would be safer, even if it’s an outdoor venue, since a lot of people will be closely packed together.

Such safety recommendations may be around for a while.

Noymer said COVID-19 is going to be something people will have to live with for years.

“There’s gonna be COVID concerns with the 2023 Super Bowl, 2024 Super Bowl and so on,” he said.