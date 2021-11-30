How much have efforts to ease L.A. port congestion helped?

Congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has improved enough recently that officials have continued to push back the date in which they will begin fining companies for leaving their cargo containers on site for too long.

Just the threat of those fines has apparently resulted in a decline of 37% in cargo lingering on the docks, the Long Beach Business Journal reports.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will be at the Port of Los Angeles Tuesday to discuss further efforts to ease the supply chain issues.

Erin Myers and Wendy Burch report for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 30, 2021.