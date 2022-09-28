Mountain lions, like this one pictured on the U.S. Forest Service website, are not known for consuming human flesh. (Credit: USFS)

The search is on for a mountain lion that is believed to have attacked a small child at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita.

The attack happened Monday when a 7-year-old boy was apparently bit on the rear by a mountain lion while the child was climbing some steps. The boy’s father was not far behind and was able to scare the big cat off, officials said.

The boy’s injuries were minor, but he was briefly hospitalized.

Now authorities are hoping to track down the involved cougar, who wildlife officials say is unusually aggressive.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says mountain lion attacks are extremely rare, but they do happen.

Since 1986, there have been 22 confirmed mountain lion attacks in California. Almost all have been non-fatal attacks, but three have resulted in deaths. The last happening in 2004 in Orange County.

List of mountain lion attacks in California: March 1986 Nonfatal Caspers Wilderness Park Orange Female 5 yrs. Oct. 1986 Nonfatal Caspers Wilderness Park Orange Male 6 yrs. March 1992 Nonfatal Gaviota State Park Santa Barbara Male 9 yrs. Sept. 1993 Nonfatal Cuyamaca State Park San Diego Female 10 yrs. Apr. 1994 Fatal Auburn State Recreation Area El Dorado Female 40 yrs. Aug. 1994

Nonfatal

Nonfatal

Mendocino County (remote) Mendocino Male

Female 48 yrs.

48 yrs. Dec. 1994 Fatal Cuyamaca State Park San Diego Female 56 yrs. Mar. 1995 Nonfatal Mt. Lowe (San Gabriel Mtns.) Los Angeles Male 27 yrs. Jan. 2004 Fatal Whiting Ranch Regional Park Orange Male 35 yrs. Jan. 2004 Nonfatal Whiting Ranch Regional Park Orange Female 30 yrs. June 2004 Nonfatal Sequoia National Forest Tulare Female 28 yrs. Jan. 2007 Nonfatal Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park Humboldt Male 70 yrs. Jul. 2012 Nonfatal Confluence of Shady Creek and Yuba River Nevada Male 63 yrs. Sept. 2014 Nonfatal Cupertino Santa Clara Male 6 yrs. May 2019 Nonfatal Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve San Diego Male 4 yrs. January 2020 Nonfatal Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park Orange Male 3 yrs. February 2020 Nonfatal Rancho San Antonio County Park Santa Clara Female 6 yrs. June 2020 Nonfatal Blue Sky Ecological Reserve San Diego Male 4 yrs. August 2021 Nonfatal Calabasas (Santa Monica Mtns.) Los Angeles Male 5 yrs. May 2022 Nonfatal Big Bar (Trinity River) Trinity Female 24 yrs.

Fish and Wildlife says a mountain lion attack is defined as any incident resulting in “physical injury of death to the person.” Attacks are only considered verified when a doctor, law enforcement officer or Fish and Wildlife employee confirms the injuries were caused by a mountain lion.

The boy who was attacked earlier this week had his wounds swabbed for DNA to confirm the attack and hopefully positively identify the cat involved.

Mountain lions typically pose little threat to humans and generally avoid any human interaction, but the cats thrive in the dense brush and hilly terrain that surrounds the Greater Los Angeles area.

Wildlife officials have provided tip to reduce your chance of encountering mountain lions and advice on what to do if you come across one.

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone and avoid doing so at dawn, dusk or nighttime

Stay alert on trails

Keep a close watch on small children and off leash pets

Never approach a mountain lion; Give them an escape route

Do not run if you spot a mountain lion

Stay calm and do not turn your back

Face the animal, make loud noises and try to look bigger

Do not crouch down or bend over

Anyone who spots a mountain lion is asked to immediately call 911

It’s unclear what will happen to the mountain lion believed to have attacked the child. In May, two coyotes were killed by law enforcement after a toddler was bit in Huntington Beach. Another coyote was killed under similar circumstances in Fountain Valley in June.

But mountain lions are a different beast — literally.

Mountain lions are a protected species in California and cannot be hunted, but there are exceptions to that rule when public safety is a concern.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates there are between 4,000 and 6,000 mountain lions across the state.