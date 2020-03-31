How to donate masks and other PPE to Southern California hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As officials work on acquiring much-needed resources for hospitals responding to an increasing number of coronavirus patients, many Southern California medical centers have issued a call for donations of personal protective equipment for their staff.

A group of medical professionals has launched the website #GetUsPPE, which lists hospitals across the nation in need of N95 respirators, surgical masks, protective goggles, gloves and other items. The website includes 386 sites in California accepting donations.

#GetUsPPE encourages those with a small amount of masks to connect with individual health care workers through mask-match.com. PPE suppliers can visit projectn95.org.

Others can go to the #GetUsPPE website or use its map below to find a donation site near you, as well as more information on what each location needs and how to give.