A Winter Storm moving into Southern California is expected to dump as much as five feet of snow on mountains above 4,000 feet and potentially deliver snowfall to much lower elevations, including metropolitan Los Angeles.

Meteorologists are expecting the snow level to drop to 1,000 feet beginning Wednesday night and into the weekend.

Will it snow at your home?

The U.S. Geological Service has an interactive map that allows you to see precise elevations.

If snow levels fall to 1,000 feet, the famous Hollywood Sign overlooking Los Angeles could see snowflakes, in addition to heavy rainfall. (USGS)

Tap on this link and zoom in on your city or neighborhood. Then, select the “XY” button to activate the tool.

From there, simply double-click on the map to see your elevation.

If snow levels indeed drop to 1,000 feet during the storm, a wide range of locations within the Los Angeles metropolitan area would see snowflakes, including the famous Hollywood Sign, La Crescenta, foothills of the San Gabriel Valley, elevated areas of the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and Simi Valley.

