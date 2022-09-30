COFAX Coffee has partnered with Langer’s Deli for a match made in heaven. Through a limited time, via the web based food delivering service Locale, fans across the country can get a taste of what Los Angeles foodies regard as the best breakfast burrito ever.

Available exclusively for ordering on Locale for one week only (from 9/30-10/6), this breakfast burrito collab will feature Langer’s Deli award winning pastrami within COFAX’s mouth watering burritos, made of eggs, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, sliced white onions and tater tots.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Friday, September 30, 2022.