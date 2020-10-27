How to sign up for emergency text alerts in Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, L.A. and Ventura counties

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
People watch the Blue Ridge fire burn on Foxtail Drive in Yorba Linda on Oct. 26, 2020. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

People watch the Blue Ridge fire burn on Foxtail Drive in Yorba Linda on Oct. 26, 2020. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

With the quick and unpredictable spread of wildfires in California, state officials are urging residents to sign up for alerts on evacuation orders and other urgent information from county officials.

Some are getting automatic alerts through text. Those who don’t already receive them can sign up through the following web pages:

“If you get an evacuation order, don’t wait – GO,” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said.

Share this story

KTLA Election Guide

More election coverage

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter