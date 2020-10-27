How to sign up for emergency text alerts in Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, L.A. and Ventura counties

People watch the Blue Ridge fire burn on Foxtail Drive in Yorba Linda on Oct. 26, 2020. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

With the quick and unpredictable spread of wildfires in California, state officials are urging residents to sign up for alerts on evacuation orders and other urgent information from county officials.

Some are getting automatic alerts through text. Those who don’t already receive them can sign up through the following web pages:

Orange County: AlertOC.org

San Bernardino County: SBCounty.gov/sbcfire/Tens/TensContact.aspx

Riverside County: RivCoReady.org/AlertRivCo

Los Angeles County: LACounty.gov/emergency/alert-la

Ventura County: ReadyVenturaCounty.org/vc-alert

“If you get an evacuation order, don’t wait – GO,” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said.