Southern Californians have enjoyed a break from the heat recently, but the forecasters are calling for temperatures to climb again this weekend.

The warmest days are expected to be on Friday and Saturday as afternoon highs could reach 107 degrees in the Antelope Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Many valley, mountain and desert locations will feel the heat through Sunday. Forecasters are calling for temperatures between 95 and 105 in some Los Angeles County valley locations and in Paso Robles.

Lingering night and morning clouds are expected to keep temperatures more moderate near the coast.

Officials are urging residents to take the following precautions to stay safe during the heat wave:

Wear lightweight, light-colored loose clothing

Drink plenty of water

Never leave kids or pets in vehicles

Avoid strenuous activity during hottest part of day

Check in on elderly or ill neighbors and family members

Lists of cooling centers around the Southland can be found on the Southern California Edison website.