Cher Calvin, Pedro Rivera and Nick Verreos host KTLA 5’s coverage of the 2nd WeHo Pride Parade taking place June 4.

KTLA is proud to partner with WeHo Pride to broadcast the 2nd WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday, June 4.

“The event is an imaginative and colorful annual tradition along Santa Monica Boulevard that embraces LGBTQ+ representation, inclusion, and progress,” organizers explained.

The Icons for this year’s WeHo Pride Parade will be “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Laith Ashley, Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts, and Melissa McCarthy.

“WeHo Pride will honor these trailblazers and allies as this year’s Icons for their work in bringing the LGBTQ community and social justice issues to the forefront, as well as expanding queer representation in mainstream pop culture.”

The parade starts at Noon on June 4 along Santa Monica Boulevard from Crescent Heights to San Vicente. KTLA’s live coverage begins at 1 p.m.

For those looking to attend, parade organizers have developed a new interactive map to help you here.

Due to events happening all weekend long, expect road and facility closures in the City of West Hollywood.

STREET CLOSURES

San Vicente Blvd closed from Melrose Ave to Santa Monica Blvd

Thursday, June 1, 7:00 PM – Monday, June 5, 10:00 AM

Thursday, June 1, 7:00 PM – Monday, June 5, 10:00 AM Santa Monica Blvd Eastbound closed from La Cienega Blvd to Doheny Dr

Friday, June 2, 12:00 PM – Monday, June 5, 7:00 AM

Friday, June 2, 12:00 PM – Monday, June 5, 7:00 AM Robertson Blvd closed from Santa Monica Blvd to Melrose Ave

Friday, June 2, 3:00 PM – Monday, June 5, 7:00 AM

Friday, June 2, 3:00 PM Monday, June 5, 7:00 AM Santa Monica Blvd Westbound closed from La Cienega Blvd to Doheny Dr

Saturday, June 3, 6:00 AM – Monday, June 5, 7:00 AM

Saturday, June 3, 6:00 AM – Monday, June 5, 7:00 AM San Vicente Blvd closed from Santa Monica Blvd to Cynthia St

Saturday, June 3, 6:00 AM – Monday, June 5, 10:00 AM

Saturday, June 3, 6:00 AM – Monday, June 5, 10:00 AM Santa Monica Blvd closed from Fairfax Ave to Doheny Dr

(including side streets one block north and south of Santa Monica Blvd)

Sunday, June 4, 5:00 AM – Sunday June 4, 5:00 PM

FACILITY CLOSURES

If you’re watching from home, join KTLA 5’s Cher Calvin and Pedro Rivera along with designer Nick Verreos as they host our parade coverage starting at 1 p.m. Tune in on Channel 5 or streaming on KTLA+, KTLA’s mobile app, or KTLA.com.

