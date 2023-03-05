As cleanup and road repairs continue in San Bernardino County following winter storms that brought historic snowfall and freezing temperatures, the County has begun accepting donations to help those affected by the rare weather event.

Donations are being accepted to aid people who live in mountain communities, including many who have been either trapped in their houses or stuck on the other side of road closures and unable to return home.

San Bernardino County has set up a Storm Response Call Center, and those looking to donate can coordinate with officials over the phone by calling 909-387-3911. They can also be contacted through an online survey system.

County officials said efforts to clear roads and restore critical travel are ongoing and delivery of food and medication for those who are trapped remains a top priority.

“While we have made great strides clearing roads and restoring essential services, residents in these mountain communities are now in need of your help to recover from the storms for weeks to come. Any donation, small or large, will make a difference,” the County’s new donation website reads.

The survey system gives those wanting to help the opportunity to donate items, including canned goods, toiletries, blankets and medical equipment. New, used or a mix of items are being accepted and those looking to donate will be contacted for instructions on completing the donation.

Historic winter storms pummeled the San Bernardino National Forest and communities surrounding it, forcing the Forest to close temporarily. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Resident of San Bernardino County Mountain community digging out his vehicle Mar. 2, 2023 (KTLA)

Authorities say Brandon Henson, 31, drove his SUV into Cold Water Canyon in the area of Lytle Creek on Tuesday and became stuck in the deep snow. March 1, 2023. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Residents attempt to clear a path through several feet of snow in California’s San Bernardino Mountains. Feb. 28, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Blizzard-like conditions that have left many residents living in San Bernardino Mountain communities stranded. Feb. 28, 2023 (KTLA)

Several hundred students who attended a science camp in the San Bernardino Mountains were evacuated Monday afternoon after they were stranded by the snow storm. Feb. 27, 2023.

But if you want to help out in other ways, you can also donate your time. Those with specific services to offer can answer a brief questionnaire to see if County officials can put those services to work.

If you’re unable to donate physical items or if you don’t have any services that can help in the recovery, you can also donate money through the American Red Cross.

Donations can be made online at redcross.org, by calling 1-800-733-2767, or by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999. Those looking to donate to the local recovery efforts will need to indicate that the donation is for San Bernardino County Storm Disaster Relief.

The county also has a Frequently Asked Questions section regarding the storm and cleanup efforts on its website.