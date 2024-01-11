The severe winds impacting the Southland on Thursday are bringing more than just danger for drivers.

On the coasts, high surf and “very high tides” could create moderate coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

While some gusts could be hurricane-strength in inland areas, on the coasts, gusts are expected to be about 40 to 50 mph, the NWS said.

Winds that strong will create “very large, steep and choppy seas … with rough high surf at area beaches.” The NWS said in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, that surf could be 7 to 10 feet by Thursday.

In Laguna Beach, waves are expected to reach up to 11 feet, according to Patch.

Combined with projected high tides of 6.8 to 7.5 feet, sites like beach parking lots and harbor walkways are under threat of flooding, though the NWS noted that it “will be less severe than the Dec 28th-30th event.”

The public is advised to avoid rock jetties and remain out of the water, as “swimming conditions are hazardous with strong rip currents.”