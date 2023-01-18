Police are investigating after a human femur was discovered at a Palos Verdes Beach on Jan. 13, 2023. (Palos Verdes Estates Police)

Police are investigating after a human bone was discovered at a Los Angeles County beach last week.

On Jan. 13, police were notified after a bone was found along the shoreline of RAT Beach near the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes.

Officers transported the bone to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office where it was confirmed to be a human femur, said Palos Verdes Estates Police.

No other remains were discovered at the time.

Authorities and the coroner’s office are working to identify the remains.

No further details were released as the case remains under investigation.