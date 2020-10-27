Human bones found beneath sidewalk in Santa Ana; homicide detectives investigating

Authorities are investigating after human bones were found buried beneath a sidewalk in Santa Ana Tuesday morning.

Public Works staff were digging to repair a sidewalk in the 1600 block of West Borchard Avenue when they made the grim discovery around 9 a.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The bones had been buried about 4 feet deep, officials said.

Coroner’s investigators responded and determined the remains were human. Homicide detectives have since assumed control of the investigation, police said.

The site of Tuesday’s discovery is about 2 miles from a construction site where human bones were found last month in Santa Ana, in the 2000 block of West Fifth Street.

Those remains were uncovered by crews working on the OC Streetcar Project, light rail line under construction in the county. The lot was previously occupied by homes, then later a commercial property.

In both cases, it’s unclear how long the bones were buried. Investigators have not commented on whether they believe the cases could be related.

No further details were immediately available.

