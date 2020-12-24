Dead baby found in a bag on Koreatown street: LAPD

Authorities were investigation after a human fetus was found in Koreatown on Dec. 23, 2020. (KTLA)

A deceased baby was discovered on a Koreatown street Wednesday evening, officials said.

Officers received a called around 5:08 p.m. and responded to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Seventh Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD earlier said the found remains were of a fetus. But the coroner later determined it to be a body of a newborn baby, as the body had hair, according to Officer Tony Im.

The age of the baby and the cause of the death are not yet known, police said.

The newborn was found inside a bag near the gutter on the street by a passerby, according to LAPD.

Police had not yet identified the mother.

“Unfortunately, we have several victims here,” said Warner Castillo of the LAPD. “The mother is a victim, the child is a victim and the family members.”

No further details were immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.

“I’d like to remind the public, our community members that California [has] a safe surrender law,” Castillo said. “A parent in custody of a newborn can surrender a child to our fire stations. That’s an option if someone becomes desperate.”

The Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows parents or those with lawful custody to safely surrender an infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked. The intent of the law is to save lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment, according to the state’s Department of Social Services.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LAPD’s Child Protection Section at 213-486-0570. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.