Human remains discovered beneath home on Big Bear Lake

The 39000 block of Forest Road in Big Bear is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found beneath a home near the shore of Big Bear Lake Wednesday morning, deputies said.

A man who lives on the 39000 block of Forest Road called authorities around 11:15 a.m., requesting they help look into something “suspicious” he saw in an area under his home, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Deputies and firefighters who responded identified the suspicious sighting as human remains.

Coroner’s officials subsequently responded, and are now working to identify and determine a cause of death for the decedent.

Authorities are unsure how long the remains may have been below the home.

No further details were available Thursday.