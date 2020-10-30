Human remains discovered beneath home on Big Bear Lake

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The 39000 block of Forest Road in Big Bear is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

The 39000 block of Forest Road in Big Bear is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found beneath a home near the shore of Big Bear Lake Wednesday morning, deputies said.

A man who lives on the 39000 block of Forest Road called authorities around 11:15 a.m., requesting they help look into something “suspicious” he saw in an area under his home, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Deputies and firefighters who responded identified the suspicious sighting as human remains.

Coroner’s officials subsequently responded, and are now working to identify and determine a cause of death for the decedent.

Authorities are unsure how long the remains may have been below the home.

No further details were available Thursday.

Share this story

KTLA Election Guide

More election coverage

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter