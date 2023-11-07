Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in San Bernardino County.

On Nov. 4, deputies responded to the area of Canyon Road and Two Mile Road in Twentynine Palms around 9:16 a.m.

The remains were discovered by a man who was walking his dog, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Arriving deputies searched the area for additional bones and evidence, but did not locate any besides the ones already found.

Investigators “determined the remains were those of a human but appeared to be historical,” authorities said.

The victim has not been identified. It’s also unclear how long the remains have been there, officials said.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Specialized Investigation Division detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SBSD at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.