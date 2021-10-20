Human remains discovered near 91 Freeway on-ramp in Cerritos

An investigation is underway after human remains were found near a freeway in Cerritos Tuesday.

The discovery along the westbound 91 Freeway’s Bloomfield Avenue on-ramp was reported about 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Homicide detectives were sent to investigate how the remains ended up at the location.

No information about the age or gender of the remains has been released.

The cause of death is also under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday morning that the California Highway Patrol would be taking over the investigation.