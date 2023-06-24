Human remains were discovered by hikers on Mount Baldy on Saturday morning.

At around 10 a.m., hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after coming across the remains in the Mt. Baldy Wilderness Area.

Deputies along with the sheriff’s Emergency Operations Division responded to the scene.

The remains were transported to the coroner’s office where officials are working to identify the body.

Authorities said positive identification is expected next week. No further details were released.

Back in January, search efforts were underway when two hikers went missing in Mt. Baldy including British actor Julian Sands, 65. Two hikers were also found dead in the area before Sands went missing.

Julian Sands (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office)

Jin Chung in a photo from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Missing hikers in Mount Baldy. From left: Julian Sands, Robert Gregory, and Jin Chung.

Cast member Julian Sands attends the “24” Season Five DVD release party Monday, Dec. 4, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Phil McCarten)

One hiker, 75-year-old Jin Chung, was later found alive. Sands, however, has still not been found.

On June 19, a large search effort for Sands ended in disappointment after over 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, San Bernardino County deputies and staff searched for the actor with the help of two helicopters and drone crews, officials said.

Aviation resources conducted aerial search and assessment efforts over remote areas across Mount Baldy, and the drone crews searched areas that were inaccessible to ground crews, but with no signs of the actor, police said.

During the winter months, authorities warned the public of the acute dangers of icy trails, gusty winds and wintry conditions along Mt. Baldy hiking trails.