Authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains along railroad tracks in La Habra Monday morning.

Officers responded to the tracks near Idaho Street just before 10 a.m., according to La Habra Police.

“Officers were able to locate the skeletal remains and have not made any identification at this time,” officials said in a statement.

The human remains were discovered along railroad tracks in La Habra on Oct. 23, 2023.

The scene was located in an area where the tracks transect several residential neighborhoods.

Police are working with the Orange County Coroner to identify the remains and determine the cause of the death.

“There are no outstanding suspects and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the La Habra Police Detective Bureau at (562) 383-4300.