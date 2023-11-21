Los Angeles police have launched a homicide investigation after human remains were discovered on a property in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday morning.

Sky5 footage showed crime scene tape surrounding an area along Woodley Avenue adjacent to a home on Community Court, which appeared to be the focus of the investigation.

L.A. Fire Department crews were assisting police with the recovery.

Homicide detectives and L.A. city fire crews at the crime scene on Community Court in North Hills, California. Nov. 21, 2023.

Police did not reveal if the remains were connected to any current missing person’s case. No other details were immediately available.

