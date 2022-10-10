A police patrol car is seen with sirens off. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Human remains of a 35-year-old man who was reported missing to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in late July were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains.

According to a news release from VCSO, hikers came across the remains on Oct. 3 within Los Angeles County.

Authorities with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s office responded to the scene.

The remains were identified as Jose Velasquez, who had disappeared under suspicious circumstances, according to the release.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Jacobs at 805-384-4726.