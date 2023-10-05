Human remains discovered in a Thousand Oaks ravine earlier this month have been identified on Thursday.

The remains belong to Taylor Beck Thompson, 36, of Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson’s body was found by a hiker at the Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve on Sept. 25. As the hiker traveled in the open space located between the Arroyo Conejo Nature Preserve and the 1900 block of Roadrunner Avenue, that’s when he spotted the remains in a ravine.

Authorities from the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau, Forensic Services Bureau, and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate, confirming the remains belonged to a decomposed human.

Investigators later identified the remains as Thompson, who had been reported missing in September.

Thompson’s cause of death remains under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ventura County Sergeant Albert Ramirez at 805-384-4761.