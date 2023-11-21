A boat suspected of smuggling people illegally into the United States was intercepted off the coast of Malibu on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The vessel was spotted during a routine patrol by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin, the agency said in a statement.

A smaller vessel, along with aircraft and law enforcement agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection were deployed and towed the boat to shore.

23 “undocumented non-citizens” were detained for entering the country illegally, officials said, and the boat was seized.

“These overloaded vessels are inherently dangerous, and our extensive partnerships in the area are essential to keeping boaters safe and enforcing the nation’s customs and immigration laws,” said Commander Keith Robinson, chief of law enforcement at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach.