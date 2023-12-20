NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took to Substack on Monday to offer praise for one of his favorite bands, something he planned to do on Friday before he fell and broke his hip.

The Laker great was at Disney Hall in downtown Los Angeles to honor the Manhattan Transfer’s final show with a letter from Vice President Kamala Harris and his own remarks when “Humpty Kareem had a great fall,” he wrote on Substack.

“I’d like to say I fell while trying to save a child from plunging over a balcony, but I just tripped,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “Hard for me to accept that a once world-class athlete just stumbled. But age is the great equalizer and humbles us all.”

After thanking the Los Angeles Fire Department and the medical staff at UCLA Hospital for treating his injury, Abdul-Jabbar posted Harris’ letter, which hailed the Manhattan Transfer’s music as “a reflection of the ingenuity of the American people.”

“As trailblazing artists, each member of The Manhattan Transfer’s uplifting and beautiful voice has made a profound impact on music-lovers across our Nation and around the world. Your work will continue to encourage the next generation of performers,” Harris wrote. “Thank you for the enduring gift of your music, and may this celebration honor your long-lasting legacy.”

For his part, Abdul-Jabbar highlighted the group’s’ “a cappella harmonies and scatting,” as well as their “doo-wop style, [which] reminded me of my own youth growing up in New York City.”

“To see a bunch of kids so passionate about music that they would stand on a corner and improvise with nothing more than their naked voices was the essence of jazz to me. You had to be fearless as well as talented,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “That’s how I look at The Manhattan Transfer: talented but fearless musicians willing to risk all in every performance.

Abdul-Jabbar also apologized to the band for his inability to “join you onstage to read the letter and tell the audience how much your music has meant to me.”

“I hope this makes up for it in some small way. On the plus side, my fall hit all the newspapers so I made your final show even more memorable. Come for the music, stay for the klutzy fall.

“All my best to you from my hospital bed. Me and my new hip will be dancing to your tunes again. Well, gently swaying.”