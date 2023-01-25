Over 1,000 people gathered Wednesday night to remember the victims of the deadly Monterey Park mass shooting.

Aerial footage from Sky5 captured the sheer size of the crowd outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the site of Saturday’s horrific tragedy that claimed the lives of 11 people and wounded 9 others.

Through song and prayer, the San Gabriel community united to grieve and heal.

“It’s the strength and community that’s going to get everyone through this,” Naomi Hom told KTLA.

Another vigil attendee, Heidi Ong, knew eight of the 11 people killed at the Monterey Park dance hall.

“We knew each other for 20 years, most of them,” Ong said. “I can’t speak of how sad it is to see this happen.”

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the memorial site and dropped off a bouquet of flowers.

“We will always, as a compassionate nation, mourn for the loss and pray for those who survived,” Harris said.

Before going off to meet privately with victims’ families, she called on Congress to act.

“Understanding that to do so, is to fully support the 2nd Amendment but to understand we need reasonable gun safety laws in this country,” she said. “They have the power to do so. Can they do something? Yes. Will they? That is where we must all speak up.”

Vice President Kamala Harris speaking to members of the press on Jan. 25 outside Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the site of the deadly mass shooting. (KTLA)

Connie Lim, who attended the vigil, said the vice president’s presence was a sign of support and validation of the grief that the community is going through.

“I think that’s important,” Lim said.

For many in the community though, the grieving process is only just beginning.

“We don’t know when we’re going to see them,” said Ong. “We cannot see them anymore in our life. That’s so sad.”

Before Vice President Harris left, she also met with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and the officers who were the first to respond to Saturday’s massacre.