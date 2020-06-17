Hundreds call for end to L.A. school police at rally downtown

Hundreds of students and community members gather at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Los Angeles on June 16, 2020. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds of students, parents and community members gathered in front of a downtown L.A. high school Tuesday, calling for the elimination of the Los Angeles School Police Department, a force of about 470 officers and civilians.

The rally and march began at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex, just west of downtown, and ended at the nearby school district headquarters during an L.A. Board of Education meeting. The future of school policing, however, was not on the posted agenda of the closed-door session.

Those marching said they wanted to redirect the $70 million school police budget to mental health services, restorative justice programs, college counselors, nurses and other services that could help Black students. At district headquarters, they chanted, “Hey, LAUSD, defund the police” and “Students, not suspects.”

L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner said Monday he would propose banning the use of pepper spray and carotid holds — better known as chokeholds — by school police. Although the Board of Education will pass a budget this month, no members have voiced support for eliminating or defunding the school police for the coming year, and three — Jackie Goldberg, George McKenna and Nick Melvoin — have publicly said they are open to discussing school police policies and reforms.

