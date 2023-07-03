Hundreds of people gathered for the 36th annual 3rd of July fireworks show Monday at Los Alamitos Joint Forces training center to celebrate Independence Day.

Sporting red, white and blue colors, families traveled from near and far to see the fireworks show that many believe is the best in town.

“We are here for Independence Day,” said Craig Asato, an attendee at the show. “A day early, but we wanted to enjoy fireworks and have a good time.”

“We’re excited because we hear this is one of the best shows in town,” Kimi Asato, another attendee chimed in. “And we live right around the corner so it’s nice to come for the first time.”

As people are headed out to the beach and other outdoor gatherings, excessive heat warnings have caused fire officials to increase staffing in case of fire danger.

Fire officials say fuels are dried up because of the heat, which makes it more challenging to put out fires and can create larger fire growth.

People who are traveling to the beach and planning to be outdoors for the holiday should be fire ready whenever the temperatures rise and leave the fireworks to the professionals.