Hundreds gather for women’s march in downtown L.A.

Joining thousands across the nation, women and allies in Los Angeles took to the streets Saturday in a march for equality that also featured a passionate call for women to vote President Donald Trump out.

Hundreds converged on Pershing Square and made their way to L.A. City Hall for the 2020 Women’s March.

“We are gathering in Los Angeles to say that women will decide this election, defend its integrity, and unite together for the feminist future we [desperately] need,” Amber Otwell of L.A. Women’s March said.

A woman in a “Handmaid’s Tale” costume demonstrate during a Women’s March on Oct. 17, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Draped in red and white “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes, a row of women standing outside City Hall held signs that read “Not Your Property” and “Trump/ Pence Out Now.”

Many of the participants also paid tribute to the late feminist icon Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg— her image on face masks and cardboard signs and the words “I dissent” repeated in the sea of demonstrators.

“Vote. Tell them Ruth sent you,” read one sign a woman was raising up amidst the crowd.

Participants voiced concern over the push to fill Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat with Amy Coney Barrett— the most open opponent of abortion nominated in decades.

“We’ve been doing this for far too long, having to claim our rights. Now, more than ever, we need to stand up and shout,” said march participant Julia Trainor. “We can’t afford to lose Roe V. Wade and we just need the leaders to know.”

The event was shorter and smaller than those in previous years and participants wore face masks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The march in L.A. was just one of more than 250 happening nationwide Saturday.

Demonstrate make their way through Los Angeles for the Women’s March on Oct. 17, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

The women marching called for safeguarding abortion rights, closing the gender pay gap, pushing for diversity in the workforce and protecting women’s right to birth control.

With what organizers describe as the “most crucial election” just 17 days away, the calls for women to vote were the loudest.

“We are joining together to demand that every single vote is counted.” Otwell said. “We have suffered endlessly, and we have had enough. We are taking action, and we will never stop fighting.”

Participants were united in calling for change as they marched chanting, “Trump, Pence out now.”

“The tide of anger and change will roll on the third of November,” Trainor said.