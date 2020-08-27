Hundreds gather in downtown L.A. amid nationwide protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin

Hundreds of protesters rallied near the Hall of Justice in downtown L.A. on Wednesday evening as nationwide demonstrations continue over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Juanita Navarro said roughly 300 people were gathered in front of the building about 5 p.m. Navarro said that the protests were peaceful and that no arrests had been made.

The protesters join others across the country decrying the shooting of Blake, 29, in the small city of Kenosha, Wis., as well as the deaths of two people who were killed this week during protests there. Cellphone video shows Blake being shot as he leaned into his car with his children inside. Blake is hospitalized in serious condition and is paralyzed.

Police officials have said they were responding to a call about a domestic dispute and did not immediately say whether Blake had a weapon or why police fired. Kenosha County Dist. Atty. Michael Graveley is investigating the shooting with the Wisconsin Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

