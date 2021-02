Pedro “Javi” Roman, a 17-year-old Valencia High school student, passed away Monday after a year-long battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Hundreds of parents and students gathered Thursday evening to remember the young athlete, who played varsity football.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe account to help his family with expenses.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 4, 2021.