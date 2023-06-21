Demonstrators are marching from Pan Pacific Park to the La Brea Tar Pits Wednesday amid the ongoing writers’ strike.

The march and rally marks 50 days since Writers Guild of America members began striking, and it’s halfway to the 100-day strike that took place in 2007 and 2008.

The WGA estimates that the strike is becoming very costly, indicating that the California economy has so far lost more than a $1 billion in economic output during the ongoing battle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Demonstrators march in Central Los Angeles as the WGA strike reached its 50-day mark on June 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Members are striking for higher pay and streaming residuals, limits on artificial intelligence use and mandatory staffing levels in writers’ rooms.

“We’re waiting for studios and companies to come back to the table,” WGA strike captain Bill Wolkoff told KTLA. He added that the rally is a great way for members get together in one place and to remind each other what they are fighting for.

In a statement, the AMPTP said they still hope to get to a consensus.

“The AMPTP member companies remain united in their desire to reach a deal that is mutually beneficial to writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardships to the thousands of employees who depend upon the industry for their livelihoods,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, actors represented by SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike if they don’t agree on a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies by June 30.