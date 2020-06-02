Hundreds march through Hollywood as L.A. George Floyd protests continue

1  of  2
Hundreds of protesters marched down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Monday as part of continuing protests in Los Angeles against police brutality.

Demonstrations, sometimes peaceful and other times marred by violence, have gone on for nearly a week following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

At 6 p.m., Sky5 was overhead as several people looted a store at Gower Gulch, running out with what appeared to be stolen merchandise. Minutes later, at least eight police vehicles arrived to the scene while the looters quickly dispersed.

Officers entered the building’s entrance, where shattered glass was strewn all over the ground.

