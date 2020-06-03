Hundreds march through West Hollywood in ongoing protests against George Floyd’s killing

Protesters began to gather in West Hollywood at noon on Wednesday to demonstrate against police violence.

After nearly a week of rallies sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sometimes peaceful and other times marked by looting, more than 2,700 people had been arrested across L.A. County, including West Hollywood, as of Tuesday. Most arrests were on suspicion of “failure to disperse” or for curfew violations.

A curfew is set to kick in at 9 p.m. in West Hollywood Wednesday and will last until sunrise, according to city officials.

Sky5 was overhead as hundreds appeared to be peacefully marching near La Cienega Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. The demonstrators blocked traffic at the intersection just before 1 p.m. and each got down on one knee and took a moment of silence.

They then began to move through the streets at 1 p.m.

“We’re all human. We all bear responsibilities,” one protester told KTLA.

Many that were gathered said they were a part of the LGBTQ community and were marching in solidarity with the black community. Earlier Wednesday, the organization that puts on the L.A. Pride parad announced it would hold a peaceful protest march on June 14 in response to racial injustice, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Another protester told KTLA he was marching to be one the “right side of history.”

Demonstrators that were gathered in the middle of an intersection, blocking traffic, quickly moved out of the way for an ambulance to pass through just before 1:20 p.m.

Another group of about 200 people were marching in Hollywood, near Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street around 1:30 p.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.