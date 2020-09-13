Hundreds of anti-racism protesters gather in South L.A. to decry deputy shooting of Dijon Kizzee

Hundreds of protesters gathered in South Los Angeles Saturday to decry the killing of 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies.

The protest started around noon and demonstrators marched through the streets to the Sheriff’s Department.

They were met with deputies in full riot gear, prompting them to chant: “Why are you in riot gear? I don’t see no riot here.”

Protesters could be seen holding signs that read “Justice for Dijon Kizzee,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “This Is a Revolt Against Racism.”

Saturday’s protest was the latest in a string of demonstrations that erupted after Kizzee’s shooting on Aug. 31. Protesters clashed with deputies and several people were arrested in previous demonstrations, prompting activists to speak out against the deputies’ treatment.

Kizzee was stopped by deputies for an alleged vehicle violation while he was riding his bicycle in the Westmont neighborhood of South L.A.

He ran from deputies and they chased him on foot before they shot and killed him. The Sheriff’s Department said he had dropped a jacket and a gun fell out and he “made a motion” for the weapon. Family members say he was running away from deputies when he was shot.

Jennifer Mcgraw reports from South L.A. for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 12, 2020.