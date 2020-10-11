Tens of thousands of Armenian Americans and allies march to Turkish consulate in Beverly Hills to decry violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

Tens of thousands of Armenian Americans and their allies marched to the Turkish consulate in Beverly Hills Sunday to decry the bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region bordering Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Video showed the massive procession make its way from the Fairfax area to Beverly Hills, with demonstrators waving Armenian flags and raising signs, some of which read “Armenia wants peace,” “Artsakh is Armenia” and “Turkey guilt of war crimes.”

“The Armenian community of Los Angeles stands united in condemning Azerbaijan & Turkey’s genocidal aggression against Armenia & Artsakh and in calling on the international community to act now,” tweeted Alex Galitsky of the Armenian National Committee of America.

Fighting broke out on Sept. 27 in Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is a separatist region largely populated by ethnic Armenians.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a Russia-brokered cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting Saturday, but immediately accused each other of derailing the deal intended to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in more than a quarter-century.

Turkey is offering strong political support to Azerbaijan, and Armenian officials say Turkey is involved in the conflict and is sending Syrian mercenaries to fight on Azerbaijan’s side. Turkey has denied deploying combatants to the region, but a Syrian war monitor and three Syria-based opposition activists have confirmed that Turkey has sent hundreds of Syrian opposition fighters to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The violence has since prompted several protests in Los Angeles, home to the largest population of Armenians outside the country itself.

The march in Beverly Hills began 3 p.m. at Pan Pacific Park on 7600 Beverly Blvd. in Fairfax and was expected to end at the Turkish consulate on 8500 Wilshire Blvd.

The Beverly Hills Police Department warned of possible road closures in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.