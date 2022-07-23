Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana from a property in the Antelope Valley and more than 200 roosters that were believed to have been used for illegal cockfights.

Law enforcement served the search warrant at a property in the unincorporated area of Juniper Hills at an undisclosed time last week. The Sheriff’s Department had initially acquired the search warrant in connection to the possession of a “fighting rooster.”

Deputies were assisted by Los Angeles County Animal Control officers, animal cruelty investigators and other agencies during the property search.

In total, 228 fighting roosters were found on the property. Authorities also found a .22 rifle and more than 500 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $500,000, LASD officials said.

A man was arrested in connection to the incident and booked into jail at the LASD Palmdale station.