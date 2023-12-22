Hundreds of firefighters battle massive blaze at construction site in Encino 

Flames engulfed a home under construction in Encino on Friday afternoon, prompting hundreds of firefighters to respond to what officials called a “stubborn fire.”

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze was first reported just before 2:45 p.m. at 15837 West Royal Oak Road.

The large three-story construction site was “framed and wrapped,” officials said. At the height of the blaze, a total of 133 LAFD personnel were dispatched, and the incident had escalated to “Major Emergency” status.

Flames engulfed a home under construction in Encino on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (Citizen App)

Flames engulfed a home under construction in Encino on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (Citizen App)

Flames engulfed a home under construction in Encino on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (Citizen App)

Flames engulfed a home under construction in Encino on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (Citizen App)

Large plumes of smoke were visible from nearby freeways, according to video from the Citizen App.

“LAFD personnel are transitioning from defensive exterior to limited offensive interior operations against deeply entrenched and stubborn fire,” LAFD said in an update at 4:45 p.m. “The flames remain confined within the structure of fire origin.”

Fire officials estimated that the structure could measure as much as 17,000 square feet and described it as being surrounded by scaffolding on bare earth.

Large plumes of smoke were visible from nearby freeways, according to video from the Citizen App.

No evacuations were ordered, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.