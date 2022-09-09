This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows some of the guns and components seized in a search warrant served on Sept. 8, 2022.

Two men have been arrested and hundreds of unserialized firearms and gun components were seized in a pair of Thursday morning searches conducted by multiple law-enforcement agencies.

Warrants were served in the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and in the 17000 block of Western Avenue in Gardena after a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team learned a foreign national was trying to illegally export so-called “ghost guns,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The task force, which includes members from the LAPD, Homeland Security Investigations and the LAX Police Department, found 11 ghost guns, as well as 200 ghost gun frames, two assault rifles, three silencers, a rifle, magazines and other gun components that comprised what the LAPD described as “a substantial cache of illegal material to manufacture weapons.”

Mavrick Von Haug, 54, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing assault weapons.

Cristian Briton, 30, is accused of being involved in gun commerce as a nonimmigrant alien.

Bail and court information was not available as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hoffman at 213-833-3700.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).