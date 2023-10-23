A large group of employees at a Los Angeles County hospital are set to begin a five-day strike on Monday.

Nearly 700 non-nursing staff at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank will walk off the job in protest of what they say are unfair labor practices.

Hospital officials said that the strike will not impact patient care. The employees striking on Monday are laboratory technicians, EMTs and patient transporters.

Negotiators are in discussion with union leaders and say that they have offered “significant” wage increases.

The local strike starts exactly two weeks after 1,500 nurses and healthcare workers at St. Francis Medical Center took to the picket lines to protest staffing shortages, and also follows a nationwide protest by 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who claimed unfair labor practices and working conditions were affecting patient care.

The Kaiser strike, thought to be the largest healthcare walkout in U.S. history, ended when union and hospital officials came to a tentative agreement on Oct. 13.