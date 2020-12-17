Hundreds of mostly maskless people attend Christmas singalong in Thousand Oaks organized by actor Kirk Cameron

Summoned by the actor Kirk Cameron, hundreds of maskless people belted out Christmas carols in a Thousand Oaks parking lot Sunday night in a protest against coronavirus restrictions.

Cameron, known for his roles in the sitcom “Growing Pains” and Christian films such as “Mercy Rule,” organized and promoted the event on Instagram, drawing rebukes from many for potentially spreading the coronavirus.

“It’s part town hall meeting, part worship service,” Cameron said in a video promoting the event. “If you love God, if you love Christmas and you love liberty, you’re not going to want to miss this.”

Sunday’s event followed a Dec. 6 gathering that Cameron said he organized for more than 500 people as part of a nationwide movement called “Sing It Louder USA” that has protested restrictions such as social distancing and restaurant closures.

