Violent clashes break out among protesters and police in downtown L.A.

Violent clashes broke out among police and protesters in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, footage shows.

Demonstrators marched onto the 101 Freeway while others protested before the steps of City Hall and on a neighboring block at the Federal Building, which some left with shattered windows and spray-painted markings.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide tactical alert shortly after 7 p.m.

At 5:23 p.m., LAPD said the protests downtown were peaceful. But video shows some officers using batons on protesters during violent clashes.

In one instance, an officer says something to a woman holding up her phone before appearing to push her. A man then runs toward the officer and knocks him to the ground. Other LAPD officers and a few protesters rush toward the man, some of the officers waving their batons.

Among the demonstrations were shows of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén, whose family has said she faced sexual harassment at Ford Hood in Texas before she was killed.

Some protesters have said they are demonstrating in solidarity with their counterparts in Portland, where federal agents have tear gassed protesters.

At 7:30 p.m., LAPD estimated about 200 to 300 protesters were at the Federal Building, and many were marching in different directions.

Meanwhile, demonstrators walking along the 101 Freeway in downtown L.A. called out cries for justice, chanting: “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”