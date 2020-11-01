Hundreds of Trump supporters rally in Beverly Hills

As they have for weeks now, hundreds of Trump supporters rallied in Beverly Hills on Saturday, three days ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Wearing “MAGA” hats, waving U.S. flags and shouting “four more years” and “turn California red,” the demonstrators gathered at the intersection of Beverly and Santa Monica boulevards.

There were media reports that counter-protesters would show up in force at this week’s rally, but that did not appear to be the case. Police in riot gear stood nearby, but the crowd remained mostly peaceful.

Earlier Saturday, however, a counter-demonstrator did get into a fight with a pro-Trump protester at a separate rally at Roxbury Park, also in Beverly Hills, where officers broke up the fight and declared an unlawful assembly, according to police. No arrests were made.

ADVISORY: Unlawful assembly has been declared near the Beverly Hills Sign. Avoid the area. https://t.co/k1o5cQ54ch — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) October 31, 2020