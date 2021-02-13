Hundreds of veterans of all ages get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Loma Linda

After Department of Veterans Affairs health care facilities got a shipment of 200,000 extra doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, the Loma Linda hospital started vaccinating veterans of all ages Saturday.

The VA Loma Linda Healthcare System initially put out a Friday announcement that it will be vaccinating enrolled veterans aged 65 and older, designated family caregivers of veterans and enrolled veterans working in certain essential fields, at a walk-in vaccine clinic.

But about four hours after the clinic opened, the hospital posted on Facebook that it will be vaccinating younger veterans too, just for the day — despite vaccine restrictions in San Bernardino County.

“Due to a recent influx of additional vaccine supplies, we are now opening the clinic to Veterans of ALL AGES,” VA Loma Linda Healthcare System said in the post.

The goal was to inoculate 1,000 people in a single day.

“We wanted to make sure we got as many vaccinations in as many arms as quickly as possible,” Ryan Mancari of the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System told KTLA, adding that more than 250 people were waiting in line when doors opened in the morning.

They ended up vaccinating about 750 people.

“It’s been a challenge and I just think this is a gift,” said veteran Dawn Price, who described rushing over to get her dose after her wingman from the Air Force Reserves texted her to let her know the hospital was vaccinating younger veterans.

Veterans Affairs usually gets about 125,000 vaccine doses each week, and workers have been working to vaccinate veterans who receive care at the health care system, officials said in a news release.

“The additional doses will help us to continue reaching our Veterans at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 during this period of limited supply,” Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Richard Stone said in a statement.

The Veterans Affairs described the extra doses as “a one-time supplemental allocation” from the Department of Health and Human Services.

San Bernardino County has largely completed vaccinating health care workers and people in long-term care facilities. Vaccination is underway for those 65 and older.

First responders and teachers at schools holding on-campus learning before the end of the school year are also authorized to receive a vaccine, but it must be arranged through their employer.