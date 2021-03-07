Hundreds of veterans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Santa Ana

The VA Long Beach Healthcare System started using the newly-authorized Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, planning to vaccinate 500 veterans at the System Pavers Showroom in Santa Ana.

“VALBHS is eager to be able to offer a second highly effective vaccine to more Veterans,” said Richard Beam of the Department of Veterans Affairs. “This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination at our facilities as well as in the communities our Veterans live in.”

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 7, 2021.