Hundreds of vote centers are open across L.A. County on weekend before CA’s March 3 primary

It’s the last weekend before California’s March 3 primary, and Los Angeles County residents who haven’t already voted can do so at any one of hundreds of locations across the region.

“Vote centers” have replaced polling places in L.A. County, and local voters can now opt to cast their ballots at any location. (L.A. County voters can enter an address on lavote.net to find the nearest voting centers and their hours.)

A number of centers have been available to voters since Feb. 22, and many more opened on Saturday. The sites will continue to welcome voters through Election Day on Tuesday, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Those who vote by mail can also submit their ballots at any vote centers, in addition to drop-off locations across the county.

Make history by being a #TrainVoter! ☑️ Several Metrolink stations are now official vote-by-mail drop-off locations for your 2020 election ballots. Find out which stations at https://t.co/23dsLzDMx8! pic.twitter.com/P3MpGiE8t7 — Metrolink (@Metrolink) February 29, 2020

People who are eligible to vote but have not registered can also go to any vote center to conditionally register and cast a ballot.

“As soon as the [conditional voter registration] application is verified, their ballot will be counted and the registration will become active,” the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk said.

Voters in the California primary get to select a presidential nominee and a representative in Congress, as well as decide on a dozen L.A. County Superior Court seats and a $15 billion proposal to upgrade and build schools.