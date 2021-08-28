Hundreds rally outside Federal Building in Westwood in support of Afghan people

A large rally was held Saturday afternoon in Westwood, where demonstrators gathered to show their support for the people in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of most of the country.

A few hundred people took to the streets around the Federal Building around noon, waving Afghan national flags and holding signs that said, “Afghanistan is bleeding” and “I thought we didn’t negotiate with terrorists.”

“It’s just heartbreaking to see them fight for their lives…basic human rights and dignity,” said Nahid Jahed, an Afghan immigrant who attended the march.

Omar Popal, who is Afghan-American, said that “there’s a lot of men everyday right now who continue to die in the hands of the Taliban, and not enough is being done about it.”

